BELLEVUE — Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2021 schedule:
● June 12 at 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
● June 26 at 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
● July 4 at 6 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
● July 17 at 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
● Aug. 7 at 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
● Aug. 21 at 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
Ski Bellevue is one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River. Come enjoy great family entertainment with barefooting, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats. Admission is always free; donations are appreciated.
Ski Bellevue also is always looking for new members of all ages and skill levels. Members can join as a water skier, boat or safety crew member, support staff, and much more.
For more information visit:
https://www.facebook.com/skibellevue
https://www.youtube.com/skibellevue
