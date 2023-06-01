CLINTON - The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Fulton/Albany Conference annual fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Pizza Ranch in Clinton.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul fundraiser set
