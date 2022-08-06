CLINTON — The Clinton Area Showboat Theater concludes its summer season with the acclaimed song and dance revue “The World Goes ‘Round” through Aug. 14.
The show is filled with hits by John Kander and Fred Ebb, whose work includes Broadway’s longest-running American musical “Chicago” and “Cabaret”, considered by many the greatest movie musical of all time.
Director Bill Kincaid says of the show, “Kander and Ebb’s songs — love songs, comic songs, songs of ambition, songs of loss, and everything in between — take us on such a journey. I love these songs! These amazing singer/dancer/actors are a joy to hear and watch, and they bring wonderful life to this music.”
The World Goes ‘Round features a cast of Showboat favorites including Tiffany Beckford, Grant Alexander Brown, Megan Grace Ludwig, Kenneth Singleton and Lisa Crosby Wipperling. Brown was just seen as Robbie Hart in “The Wedding Singer”. Singleton was most recently seen in “Legally Blonde” at Timber Lake Playhouse. Wipperling has starred in “Church Basement Ladies”, “Calendar Girls”, “State Fair” and more. Beckford and Ludwig have both wowed audiences throughout their first summer in Clinton.
Kander and Ebb wrote 15 musicals together, as well as a string of hit songs for artists and films. “The World Goes ‘Round” includes beloved anthems from the songwriters like “New York, New York,” made famous by Frank Sinatra, “Ring The Bells,” written for Liza Minnelli, and ballads like “My Coloring Book,” a hit for Barbra Streisand.
Kincaid is joined by choreographer Donald Laney in staging the show. J. Kathleen Castellanos serves as music director. The design team includes Mollie Abkes, Montana Carlson, Will Coeur, Dylan Dutro and Steven House. James Kyle Davis and Teghan Reed are stage managers.
“The World Goes ‘Round” runs from now through Aug. 14 at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive in Clinton’s Riverview Park.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available through the Showboat box office, at www.clintonshowboat.org, and by calling 242-6760. Adult tickets are $25. Seniors are $22 and students are $18. More information can be found on the company’s website.
