It took only $35 to win this lunchbox, a football sports collectible, at a Main Auction Galleries sale in Cincinnati. The most expensive metal lunchbox ever sold pictured “Toppie the Elephant,” a Kroger grocery store figure that promoted plaid Top Value stamps. A 1957 Toppie lunchbox with Thermos sold for $2,784.

(c) 2020 by Cowles Syndicate Inc.