THOMSON. Ill. — Outdoorsmen and their families are invited tp attend the Sportsman’s Banquet on Feb. 25 at Majestic Pines in Thomson.
The midwinter Sportsman’s Banquet is hosted by the Mississippi Flyway Waterfowlers and is aimed at raising money for local wetland conservation. This year’s banquet will have items of interest for deer hunters, waterfowlers, and coyote hunters.
The chapter encourages hunting families to attend the banquet and has a special raffle set up for kids. The chapter keeps women in mind and will be having a raffle just for the ladies. Hunting families will enjoy the banquet as kids will receive decoys and a chance to win hunting guns.
What drives the banquet is the members themselves. Many sportsmen and members of the conservation group donated extra toward the kids' raffles. As many as seven youth guns will be awarded to young hunters on Saturday night. Also, the youngest children will get a chance to win BB guns.
Adam Johnson, of Miles, will be the auctioneer during the event, where wildlife art, barn wood art, figurines, decorative decoys and sporting goods will be sold. A black lab pup from Barn Ridge Kennel will be on his list to auction at the banquet.
Eric Engaldo will serve as the emcee for the event. The banquet doors open at 5 p.m. For banquet and ticket information call Ron Kaufman at (309) 887-4390 or email RonKaufman1@msn.com. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.
