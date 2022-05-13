FULTON, Ill. — Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes Sacred Call Ministries to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. May 30.
A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
A meal of barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and desserts will be served from 4:30 p.m. until the concert starts at 6 p.m. The cost of the meal will be a donation.
Sacred Call is a Southern Gospel quartet from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. For more information., contact Randy Venema (815) 499-8843.
