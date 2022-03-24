CLINTON - St. Paul Lutheran Church's monthly community meal is held every month, the last Sunday of each month and is free to the public.
Dinner is served this month (outside pickup only) on Sunday, March 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St, Clinton.
This month's menu includes loose pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, mixed vegetables, fruit fluff, dessert, and a drink.
Visit the church's website at http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 242-4102 before noon Sunday.
