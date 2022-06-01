DEWITT — Clinton and Jackson counties received $503,187 from the Iowa Finance Authority for rental assistance and rapid rehousing project awards.
The money will be given to people who qualify as currently homeless.
Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa oversees the program and will contract with the YWCA to administer the funding for Clinton and Jackson counties.
The program will be active for 42 months and will help to provide housing assistance for 12–18 months maximum, per participant.
“Requests for housing assistance we receive on a daily basis are at an all-time high,” said CSEI Special Programs Manager Jennifer Walker. “Higher than when the pandemic began. We all agree that something needs to be done, and while we aren’t going to end homelessness because the issue is so deep and the causes so wide, we need to do better for our community. The ERA RRH funding will help us do that.”
For more information, call (563) 556-4166 or email ecia@ecia.org.
