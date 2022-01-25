CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council invites applications for the STEM Scale-Up Program.
The program provides STEM educational opportunities to thousands of educators and approximately one-fifth of Iowa students each year, bringing some of the nation’s best STEM lessons, labs, kits, software and professional development to pre-K through 12th grade students and educators in school, afterschool and other educational settings, especially Iowa’s historically underserved students. The application period for the STEM Scale-Up Program closes on Feb. 22.
Thirteen programs were selected from a proposal pool of 79 for the 2022-2023 Scale-Up Program menu based on the Council’s strategic priorities, including computing, agriculture, medicine, robotics and connections to STEM careers, spanning early learning to senior year. These priorities ensure that selected programs prepare Iowa students for the future workforce. A higher proportion of students who participate in the STEM Scale-Up Program say they are interested in STEM subjects and pursuing a STEM career, compared to students who did not take part in STEM Scale-Up Programming.
“The first priority established by Iowa’s STEM Council a decade ago was that all children, regardless of geography or demography, will have access to top-notch STEM learning opportunities. The means for achieving that priority, the Scale-Up Program, was launched in 2012 and has steadily grown in reach and impact,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “Today, educators, learners and communities have a powerful and trusted mechanism for vetting and trying out the best STEM teaching tools out there, second to no one in terms of access.”
A team of trained reviewers considered evidence of effect, diversity impact, cost-benefit ratio, sustainability, Iowa Core alignment and more when selecting final programs. The following 13 programs were selected to be offered to preK-12 educators across Iowa for the 2022-2023 academic year:
• Computational Thinking in Action with Micro:bit.
• Daily Math Fluency.
• Project Lead the Way Energy and the Environment.
• Iowa Leadership in Engineering Design.
• Ioponics.
• Nepris – Real World Connections to STEM Career Professionals.
• Project GUTS (Growing Up Thinking Scientifically).
• Ready, Set, Drone!
• Robot Investigations with Finch Robot.
• SoapyCilantro: A Hands-On Introduction to Precision Health and Agriculture.
• Storytime STEM-packs: STEM + Computer Science.
• Tiny Techies.
• WaterWorks: Engineering and Investigating the Properties of Water in grades PK-2.
The selected educator recipients will be announced in April. Visit www.iowastem.org/scale-up-application for more information on the 2022-2023 STEM Scale-Up Programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.