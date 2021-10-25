CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker.
The music will be provided by Don Kincaid of Bettendorf.
Speaker Jenny Farrell of Davenport will present “A Life Transformed.” Farrell shares through drama the life of Mary Magdalene and how despite a 2000-year difference, women of today have much in common with her.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, Nov. 5. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 or Donna at (563) 357-6843.
