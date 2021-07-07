CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet Wednesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker.
The music will be provided by Linda Pasvogel of Fenton, Illinois.
Jenny Farrell of Davenport, will speak on “I Just Can’t Do This Anymore”, which helps us understand our own story in the context of a woman who lived nearly 2,000 years ago. Her presentation includes a monologue of “The Woman at the Well”.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, July 9. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819 or Donna at (563) 357-6843.
