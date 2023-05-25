CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet 9:30 a.m. June 14 at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton.
All women are invited to the brunch followed by a special feature provided by Clinton Area Showboat Theatre members. A non-denominational speaker, Linda Dutton of Alexis, Illinois, will speak on “Tall, But Still Growing”. She is a farm gal who has flown a plane as well as driven tractors. She also gardens, refinishes furniture, and enjoys traveling.
The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than June 9 for reservations.
