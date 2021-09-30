CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker.
The music will be provided by Don Kincaid of Bettendorf.
Speaker will be Julie Haas of Naperville, Illinois. Her talk is titled “Corrie’s Story of Love and Forgiveness.” She tells the story of Corrie TenBoom and the Holocaust.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, Oct. 8. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 or Donna at (563) 357-6843.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.