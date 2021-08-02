CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker.
The music will be provided by Cheryl Green and Sue Pessman of Fulton, Illinois.
The speaker, Debbie Sollis of Rock Island, Illinois, will share the secret of “The Best Gift Ever”. Sollis accepted God as a teenager but didn’t really get to know him.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, Aug. 6. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819 or Donna at (563) 357-6843.
