CLINTON — Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker.
The music will be provided by Randy Venema of Fulton, Illinois.
Penny Brown of Clinton is the speaker. Her talk is titled “The Essence of True Beauty.” As a trained beauty consultant and sales director, she has shared tips and tricks with hundreds of women over the years until she discovered the true essence of beauty.
All women are invited to attend. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819 or 563-357-8859 or Donna at 563-357-6843.
