CLINTON — After not meeting for several months due to COVID-19, Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
The cost to attend is $10. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance according to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
Bea Ingersoll will present a topical talk titled “Childlike Memories” about children’s books and their authors, such as “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. She explores the authors’ lives and their need to share their gifts with children. The stories point to where everyone’s deepest needs may be met. Ingersoll is from Albany, Illinois and is a retired elementary teacher and children’s librarian.
The special feature is Regan Michaelsen of Information, Referral Assistance Services of Clinton.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due May 7. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819.
