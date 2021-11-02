IOWA CITY — Kate Struble, of Clinton, is one of more than 40 current students at the University of Iowa who is helping to shape the future of their alma mater by serving on one of 18 charter committees that advise institutional leadership on topics ranging from diversity and teaching to research and intercollegiate athletics.
Struble is a member of the Hancher Auditorium Committee. The charter committees are an example of the University’s commitment to the long tradition of shared governance in which university-wide policies and initiatives are made in collaboration with the campus’s many leaders and shared governance representatives.
Shared governance at Iowa maximizes the opportunities for participation of community members at all levels – undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff – in discussions, idea sharing, and input to the decision-making processes that serves to guide strategic decisions. Shared governance assures that diverse perspectives and a collective wisdom informs actions, promoting collaboration and providing a strong foundation for the success of the institution.
The Hancher Auditorium Committee advises the directors in formulating and reviewing general policies for events presented to the university community and others; provides feedback as requested on annual the schedule of music, theater, dance, and the other performing arts; provides suggestions as requested on methods to increase revenue and audience; advises on the public reaction to the cultural and entertainment programs offered at Hancher Auditorium, the educational aspect of these programs, the promotional techniques supporting them, and the financial success of the various series and individual programs; and promotes and advocates for support of Hancher’s programming and contributions to the university and Iowa communities.
