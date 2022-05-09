PELLA — Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.

• Taryn Sikkema of DeWitt received the William & Lucille D. Schalekamp Scholarship. Sikkema is a member of the class of 2022.

• William DeHaan of DeWitt received the Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship and the AEGON Transamerica Scholarship. DeHaan is a member of the class of 2022.

• Megan Muur of Morrison, Illinois, received the Ray & Eva Rathmell Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Muur is a member of the class of 2023.

• Jacob Brainerd of DeWitt received the Journey Scholarship. Brainerd is a member of the class of 2023.

• Nathan Rahn of Chadwick received the Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Rahn is a member of the class of 2023.

• Benjamin Crist of Elizabeth, Illinois, received the Journey Scholarship. Crist is a member of the class of 2023.

• Carson Boyer of Milledgeville, Illinois, received the Journey Scholarship. Boyer is a member of the class of 2023.

• Shanna Hudson, of Morrison received the John & Vera Wesselink Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Hudson is a member of the class of 2024.

• Tessa Brubaker of Milledgeville, Illinois, received the Henry & Tena Van Roekel Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Brubaker is a member of the class of 2024.

• Avery Woods of Long Grove received the Heerema Family Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Woods is a member of the class of 2024.

• Jasper Luckritz of Clinton received the Heerema Family Scholarship and the Class of 1970 50th Reunion Journey Scholarship. Luckritz is a member of the class of 2024.

• Tiffany Smith of Fulton, Illinois, received the Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship and the Gertrude Poole Scholarship. Smith is a member of the class of 2025.

• Abby Determan of Camanche received the ACS-Hach Land Grant Scholarship. Determan is a member of the class of 2025.

Trending Video