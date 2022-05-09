PELLA — Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.
• Taryn Sikkema of DeWitt received the William & Lucille D. Schalekamp Scholarship. Sikkema is a member of the class of 2022.
• William DeHaan of DeWitt received the Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship and the AEGON Transamerica Scholarship. DeHaan is a member of the class of 2022.
• Megan Muur of Morrison, Illinois, received the Ray & Eva Rathmell Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Muur is a member of the class of 2023.
• Jacob Brainerd of DeWitt received the Journey Scholarship. Brainerd is a member of the class of 2023.
• Nathan Rahn of Chadwick received the Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Rahn is a member of the class of 2023.
• Benjamin Crist of Elizabeth, Illinois, received the Journey Scholarship. Crist is a member of the class of 2023.
• Carson Boyer of Milledgeville, Illinois, received the Journey Scholarship. Boyer is a member of the class of 2023.
• Shanna Hudson, of Morrison received the John & Vera Wesselink Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Hudson is a member of the class of 2024.
• Tessa Brubaker of Milledgeville, Illinois, received the Henry & Tena Van Roekel Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Brubaker is a member of the class of 2024.
• Avery Woods of Long Grove received the Heerema Family Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Woods is a member of the class of 2024.
• Jasper Luckritz of Clinton received the Heerema Family Scholarship and the Class of 1970 50th Reunion Journey Scholarship. Luckritz is a member of the class of 2024.
• Tiffany Smith of Fulton, Illinois, received the Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship and the Gertrude Poole Scholarship. Smith is a member of the class of 2025.
• Abby Determan of Camanche received the ACS-Hach Land Grant Scholarship. Determan is a member of the class of 2025.
