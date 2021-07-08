CLINTON — The Clinton Substance Abuse Council, Inc., Camanche-DeWitt Coalition, and Gateway ImpACT offices have moved to the Clinton County Administration Building at 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
There will be no disruption to services and the coalitions’ phone number remains (563) 241-4371. To learn more about the coalitions, visit www.csaciowa.org.
The public is welcome to visit this new location but is advised to call (563) 241-4371 or email a staff member first at kristin@csaciowa.org or coordinator@camanche-dewittcoalition.org.
