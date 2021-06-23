MAQUOKETA — The annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will take place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa on July 11.
The show has been in existence for 37 years and is one of Iowa’s largest, with over 150 exhibitors — both indoor and outdoor — who sell a variety of antiques and vintage items.
Doors are open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under allowed in free. Parking is also free.
For buyers wanting to get an early start, early-bird shoppers are welcome between from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person.
For more information on the show, please call organizers Callahan Enterprises, LLC at (319) 462-0135.
