CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a vaccination rule policy as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standard.
The county was required to have a policy approved and in place by Jan. 9, with enforcement to begin Feb. 9. OSHA is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to put policies in place that require full vaccination against COVID-19, or weekly testing and use of face coverings. An employee may choose not to be vaccinated but must test weekly and wear a mask 100% of the time while at work.
After discussion among the Supervisors, department heads and elected officials, the Supervisors voted this week to approve the policy, with changes that include the county paying an employee during the time they are being tested. Who will pay for the test – whether it will be the county or the employee – will be determined later by the Board of Supervisors.
Under the initial proposal, the cost of the test was to be covered by the employee and the test would be taken on time outside of work hours. The projected cost of the test is $16 if the county obtains Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments status.
Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson questioned what other safety-related personal protective equipment or training would be required to be done on the employee’s own time and at the expense of the employee.
“They didn’t create the law,” Johnson said. “If you’re going to say, you’re going to discriminate against somebody who isn’t vaccinated and say you have to pay more in order to keep your job.”
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney questioned how it is fair to the employees who are vaccinated to have to work while the unvaccinated employee is driving to get a test. Kinney noted if one of his employees needs to drive 30 minutes to get tested, the total time for the test could be 1 1/2 hours.
“He’s not doing anything,” Kinney said. “And I’ve got 10 other guys who work with him that are vaccinated and they’re working. And this guy’s getting paid to drive because he didn’t get vaccinated.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. voiced support to have employees pay for their tests. Irwin, who said he is unvaccinated, cited the vaccination being free and available to the public.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann is against the employees paying for the test and taking the test on their own time, at least until the Supreme Court rules on the OSHA requirements, he said.
“I’m against the employees paying it,” Determann said. “I think the county should pay it. At least until this thing gets settled.”
He is also against disciplinary action until the Supreme Court rules on the measure, he said
“That’s my same feeling on disciplinary action,” Determann said. “I have a hard time terminating a person when the Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on this. Because we could look foolish if it turns the other way.”
Determann stressed the board can change the policy at any time.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp initially voiced support for the recommendation of the employee paying the cost of the test. However, after hearing Determann’s recommendation, he supported what Determann said. The county could lose great people, Srp said. He also noted the time and investment the county made in training employees.
To comply with the OSHA requirement, the county will need to collect the vaccination status information of all county employees, Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said. County employees have been requested to sign an attestation sheet of their vaccination status by Friday. The employee can either produce vaccination records or sign the attestation sheet.
Aldridge warned there are penalties for county employees submitting false information on the attestation sheet. Under Iowa Code, tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor that can be punishable by one year in jail, two years in prison and fines of $855 up to $8,540, Aldridge said. There are also federal and OSHA regulations, she noted.
“That’s where if they lie and it’s found out they could be penalized in this law,” Aldridge said. “It’s basically falsifying records is what the law states that as.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said passage of the policy retires the county’s previous Response When an Employee Tests Positive and Working During a Pandemic policies.
