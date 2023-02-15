CAMANCHE — Registration is open for the 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge at Rock Creek Campground.
The event supports the Clinton County Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit that supports environmental education including bus scholarships to schools for field trips, the Blue Heron Eco Cruise, nature centers and more.
The frigid event takes place Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. and registration is open now. Participants are asked to pledge $100 dollars ahead of the event by bringing a check, or sending the money through Venmo (ClintonCounty-ConservationFoun) or PayPal (ClintonCCF).
To reserve spot along the banks of the Mississippi River, call or text Jill at (563) 349-8680.
Also included in the fun is a costume contest, the winner of which will receive one free night’s stay in the Pintail Cabin, a modern, ADA-compliant cabin that sleeps up to six people.
