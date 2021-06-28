MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association is hosting a tour at the John Lundquist farm on Saturday, July 3, at 1 p.m.
During the 1 1/2 hour tour, participants will see Lundquist shear, prune, and train conifers into Christmas trees. He will demonstrate the process by using a shearing knife and a gas-powered trimmer. During the tour, Lundquist will also discuss controls of pests such as weeds, insects, and animals.
The tour site is six miles northwest of Mount Carroll. To get there travel north of Mount Carroll on Illinois 78 to the Elizabeth blacktop. Then turn west and travel 2.8 miles to West Point Road. Turn left and travel 1.8 miles to the lane on the left. The address is 12306 West Point Road.
The tour is free and open to the public. NIFA is a non-profit woodland owner organization seeking to educate its members and the public about the environmental and economic benefits of sustainable forest management, in other words, optimizing each woodland’s productivity in terms of that owner’s objectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.