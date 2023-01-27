Great to see you, fellow Taste Travelers!
Warning: Do not show this to your children as many cannot stand this delicacy.
I’m going to share with you a favorite way to finish off the leftover ham that many of us cook over for the holidays. That’s right! Ham and cabbage soup.
This recipe always begins with the required ham and a head of cabbage. But what you add and how you cook it will give you the results you are looking for.
Using the entire leftover ham bone, place into a large pot filled with water. Add whatever slices of extra ham you have, since you can’t have too much of this meat and its flavor in your recipe. Add two bay leaves and cover while bringing to a boil.
I also add the following:
Potatoes (approximately 5 medium size red)
One large yellow onion quartered
One small bag of baby carrots
Head of cabbage quartered
A hearty add of pepper
Simmer all ingredients and remove the ham bone once all meat has been scraped off through the boiling process. Yes, it appears that the cabbage is going to overcome the entire space in your pot, and it does. But it will soon soften and by boiling, the cabbage will settle in and provide an aroma in your house that my kids cannot stand.
But we parents love it, so I cook it!
When they aren’t here.
If you leave out the potatoes, this can be a gluten-free meal. I don’t add chicken stock as many recipes mention, since the ham itself provides enough salt taste to not need that addition. Pair with some nice rolls and you have a very filling, flavorful, comfort food meal. You’ll have plenty of leftovers to share, freeze or pack for lunch. Won’t your workplace wonder what in the world that smell is when you warm it up?
I hope you enjoy this old-fashioned, cold-weather comfort food. Until next time... Bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
