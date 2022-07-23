Hello my fellow Taste Travelers! Following is an item near and dear to my youngest food critic. What could this possibly be?
The age old standard; peanut butter and jelly sandwich or, in insider terms, a pbj.
As many of you have experienced, there is a specific way children like their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Cut? Folded? Two slices slapped together? I happen to have a grandchild who fancies themselves a connoisseur. Squared sandwich, bagged, white bread, peanut butter (to the edges) on one slice of bread. Then grape jelly (the squeeze bottle kind is THE BEST, so says the critic) following the same pattern on the opposite slice.
Then the critical test, you must then put together neatly. If you’re really getting classy, carefully trim the entire perimeter of crust and cut into squares or diagonal pieces. To this person? Perfection!
You can always try this staple on toast or a multitude of different types of bread. Peanut butter can be creamy, chunky or organic. Though I recommend you do a taste test on anything other than the old standard, before offering this as a pbj sandwich to a pint-sized food critic. Waste not want not, you know.
But how did you eat these simple sandwiches? My Mom used to make me a half sandwich folded over for a nighttime snack. I imagine this led to a lifetime of an occasionally little something before bed, but it brings me back to a comforting time I’d like to hope we all have experienced.
Bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.