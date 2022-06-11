Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.