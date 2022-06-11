Let’s do a little country trip, Taste Travelers! As my friend Julie says, “get your beef on” at Almont Tap.
Burgers, burgers and more burgers and are they ever good! Located off Highway 67 at 4581 140th St., in Clinton, this is a place you can bring your kids to, also.
Every type of condiment can be ordered on your burger and you can get the usual fare of fries, poppers, chips, you name it. Using the word usual doesn’t really suffice as the sides are great also.
For the not-so-beef-at-heart, there’s grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, a BLT, a hot dog or chicken strips. You won’t leave here hungry. I promise!
My favorite is delicious beef. You can always add an adult beverage, should you so desire. Cold and served with a smile!
They’re closed on Monday and Tuesday. The grill is on and ready to go on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 pm.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. You can always call to check for opening or availability at (563) 682-7381.
For “Fun in the Cornfield” I heartily recommend giving this place a try!
