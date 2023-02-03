Time to wake up, fellow Taste Travelers! We’re off to breakfast today.
Having one of those awful nights of little to no sleep, I patiently waited for my husband to wake up to share my latest idea for a weekend breakfast adventure. He’s such a good sport. After being awakened from my throat clearing and hearing me bustling about getting ready for the day, he went along with my 6 a.m. idea to go to Argo Corners café.
Located on the corner of F51 and Z30 – and I must say you’re light years ahead of me if you know what that means – we began our trek. Traveling from the Mill Creek Parkway, through Camanche, Folletts, and McCausland, and enjoying the pleasant Iowa backroads, we arrived at our destination about 30 minutes after we started. Technically, the address is 23941 Territorial Road, LeClaire; that’s what you would tell Google if you want her directions.
We were the second patrons to arrive, and a short while later many locals descended on this quaint, clean stop. We knew they were locals since they all knew we weren’t. Pleasant exchanges, but they were clearly wondering who we were and how did we land here at the crack of dawn. We may have seated ourselves at a regular's table, but I’m not real sure about that either, since it was very early on a Saturday, and that could be just me smiling, trying to stay awake and overthinking.
The waitress was friendly and ready with coffee and took our order promptly. Hubby ordered the main breakfast of eggs over easy, hash browns, sausage patty and toast. He additionally got his usual small stack of pancakes that was also part of the special that day. I ordered the Haystack, since my friend, Rich Klahn, said he had been there and ordered that before and loved it.
Our order arrived very quickly and we began. Hubby said his was perfectly prepared as he ordered and he would go back again. Mine arrived and should have been on a platter instead of a plate. The Haystack is created with layers of breakfast food beginning with toast, hash browns, sausage patty (my choice from the other options of bacon or ham), and scrambled eggs as I ordered, and the whole thing was covered with sausage gravy. I watched her prepare mine and she used four soup ladles of the gravy. Four soup ladles. I had three bites and was done and full. Delicious, but beyond filling for me. Hubby took over and polished off half of the delight and we took the rest home for re-heating later.
Open every day of the week at 6 a.m. for breakfast, lunch or dinner – they even serve beer if you would like. Specials daily, they close at 8 p.m. unless the sign inside tells you they’re closing earlier.
We enjoyed this place and will definitely go back and maybe try their lunch special sometime.
Until our next adventure, bon appetit my friends!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
