Good morning to my Taste Traveler followers!
Lunch time!
We three friends recently decided on the Brunch House in Fulton, Illinois.
Owners Adim and Sanela Dzeladini have a delightful restaurant on Fourth Street. Their menu is full and daily specials are offered all seven days. Sunday through Thursday is breakfast and lunch only. No evening hours. But Friday and Saturday, they’re open until 8 p.m.
Between us three for lunch, we ordered crepes, a veggie omelet and a smothered chopped steak. Each item was delicious, food was hot and the wait time was minimal. And of course, the staff was excellent and the atmosphere was fun. We even helped sing happy birthday to another patron! So if you’re looking for a quick bite for lunch that’s just a little off the regular path, look no more. Brunch House it is!
Want a cocktail with that?
Now, if what you are looking for is a fun family friendly atmosphere, which just happens to also be a food and bar establishment, try Stouts located in the Valley West Court in Clinton.
Open at 11 a.m. seven days a week, they serve a wide variety of food options, cocktails and even sell merch. My absolute favorite menu item is the Blarney Castle — capable of serving a small family from only one order of this best of the best tenderloin. This order comes with mashed potatoes and a side of corn. If you think I’m kidding on the size, try it yourself!
Appetizers, varied food and adult beverage options — I promise, you won’t be disappointed. Tell them the Taste Traveler sent you!
Food tip
Our youngest food critic happens to have an extremely discerning palate. Yes, he’s very picky. During this time of supply chain issues, there were certain items he will only eat that could not be found. Rice Krispies cereal is one of them.
We searched at every single food store and they were all completely out. A friend suggested Dollar General and voila! There was the coveted cereal. We found this to be true a year ago when we were on a search for honey and they came through. So my suggestion to you is simple. Try this chain if you are at your wit’s end searching for a specific product. It might just be in plain sight!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.