Hi there, fellow Taste Travelers!
Today we’re staying local and visiting Bubba and Mama’s Family restaurant. Located at 200 S. Second St. in Clinton, the phone number is (563) 219-8841. Dine in and carryout are both available. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, this is a very family friendly restaurant.
The staff was attentive and pleasant. A nice, clean little eatery, they have been in continuous operation by owner Jackie Juarez since October 2019. They really never skipped a beat due to Covid restrictions, so it was great to see they have such a loyal clientele.
We stopped by mid-afternoon for a bite to eat. Today hubby had a tooth pulled, so he was a bit limited in choices. He opted for chicken noodle soup and proclaimed it filling and delicious.
I chose the cinnamon roll pancakes and found them very filling and very good! While they do advertise specials, their menu is pretty extensive and their prices are very reasonable. We will definitely be back to try out an evening meal.
Until next time, bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.