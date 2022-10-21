Hello fellow Taste Travelers!
My favorite time of year is fall, so today we’re going to talk about apples. Not just slice and bobbing for or someone who’s a bad apple, but taffy apples! Technically, caramel apples are plain, taffy apples are peanut or chocolate sprinkled, but either name works for me.
We here in Clinton are so fortunate to have a fantastic option for enjoying this seasonal delight. Grandma’s Goody Jar, 401 N. Second St. in Clinton, has a beautiful, tasty display of caramel apples both with peanuts or plain.
Next we have Sweetheart Bakery, 241 Main Ave. in Clinton. Their recipe is a tried and true creation from the old Revere candy days in Clinton called Johnson Caramel apples, named for their creators: Don and Donna Johnson. They too are either plain or peanut sprinkled. Either one is great.
The Shameless Chocoholic, 101 S. Cody Road in LeClaire, is offering a plain or peanut sprinkled taffy apple for your pleasure. And not too far from home or when taking the river road to the Quad-Cities.
Traveling a little out of the way, there’s also Lagomarcino’s in Moline, Illinois, or Davenport in the East Village. Known more for their chocolates, they also do the seasonal taffy apple.
If you’re really in the mood to be creative, you can pick your own apples at the Gravert Apple Basket Orchard, 54757 Highway 52 in Sabula. Bring the kids and enjoy the orchard that showcases many types of apples to choose from. If you’re so inclined, there are several recipes out there to make your own caramel apples if you want to try your hand at it.
I will settle for purchasing local.
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.