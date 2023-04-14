Good morning, fellow foodies!
Today we are heading back to McCausland to the Corner Market, 102 W. First St. They are open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located less than 20 miles from Clinton, this is a pleasant drive to a charming, small-town Iowa community. Ask Kim about the history of the McCausland sign by the ballpark. She has a fun story to share.
No longer selling gas because of the price to haul and the limited use, they continue to stay vital and offer other necessities. As a small-town enterprise, they realized the need to offer many options, so if it’s groceries, bait or something to have prepared for you to eat, this is the place to be.
For 15 years, owners Russell, Bernie and Kim McCollam and Jeremy Busch have been preparing delicious homemade food for their regulars and visitors. Serving breakfast (remember Argo Corners' Haystack? They offer a McCausland Mound) and lunch specials daily, they also serve menu items for evening meals. Their new venture is take-and-bake meals for four. They also create some great homemade treats that vary from pies, breads and bars to brownies and fudge. And candy, too!
They have catered events up to 250 people, so if you’re looking for a food option for your next company or celebration gathering, this may be for you.
With hubby in tow, we went for lunch on a Saturday to this quaint little stop. Hubby chose a tenderloin with onion rings, and I had a bowl of bean soup and a burger. He was completely satisfied and I loved my soup and burger. These are hand-made entrees, so you will be ordering and eating some really good, made-from-scratch food. Our server was a grandson and was attentive and very nice. Truly a family owned and operated business. We will be back!
If you try this stop, please tell them the Taste Traveler sent you. Until next time my friends, bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
