Greetings fellow Taste Travelers!
Today’s adventure is taking us to North Second Street in Clinton to a Mexican restaurant located diagonally across the street from the Clinton County Courthouse.
Can you guess?
It’s El Toro!
As the owner who has kept the business in continuous operation for over 30 years, Chela Diaz has cultivated a faithful clientele. My friend, Jan, and her lovely daughter, Jazzy, love to go to this place and since we hadn’t been there for a while, why not tonight?
We were promptly seated even though there was nearly a full house. We ordered and dined on a scrumptious meal of seafood enchiladas and carne guisada. The guisada had a great punch to it and the enchiladas were loaded with fat shrimp and chunks of crab. Both of these entrees came with tasty beans and rice. We feasted on fresh baked chips with fresh salsa that started our meal.
And guess who our server was? None other than Javier (Javvy) Marcos. Many of you know him from Mezcal 2 and his cheerful manner and efficient service is now found at El Toro.
Another fact about El Toro is their reputation for creating delicious margaritas. Well, something new will be coming to El Toro soon for all the margarita lovers out there: El Toro Margarita in bottles and cans! Yes, from right here in Clinton – their own brand will be available for purchase.
Thanks for checking in with me, friends. Until the next food adventure – bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.