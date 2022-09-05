Hello, Taste Travelers!
Our friend Lenny Weih told us about this mini trip several years ago and it did not disappoint.
Where to, you ask?
We’re heading to Sherrill, Iowa on Balltown Road, home of Breitbachs Country Dining. We call it Balltown, Iowa, but if you plug the name of the restaurant into your GPS, Sherrill, Iowa comes up.
Enjoy the majestic colors of fall in Iowa as you drive along the rolling countryside just north of Dubuque.
The feast for your eyes never gets old. But the feast you find at Breitbachs is one to behold!
Ala carte options are available but we opt for the buffet that offers several selections for any palate, including those who enjoy some German fare. Fried chicken or shrimp, ham and beef with all the fixings will be offered. Their salad bar is generous and also includes a soup option. And dessert. Oh. My. Goodness. The Snickers pie is to die for. You will not leave here hungry. Stuffed would be a better description.
But let me tell you just a bit about this place. Actually the oldest bar and restaurant in the state of Iowa, it is operated by sixth-generation owner, Mike Breitbach.
This man is the epitome of tenacity. Not once, but twice, his lovely establishment burned to the ground. Yet, he built a third time in the same spot. This is a destination point for many, and I think you will add it to your fall travels too. Their phone number is (563) 552-2220 to hear their hours of operation.
Do not miss the scenic lookout a short block away where you see the magnificent expanse showing three states: Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
All in all, a leisurely day well spent!
Bon appetit!
