Good morning Taste Travelers! We’re in for a treat today, namely Father’s Pizza!
Located at 208 Main Ave., Clinton, Father’s Pizza opened May 17. For those of you who have been around Clinton awhile, remember Fran and Chuck Howes? They owned Maude’s and Fran’s restaurant and made the absolute best homemade food around.
Well, guess who two of the three owners of Father’s Pizza are? Fran and Chuck’s two great-grandsons: Levi Leech and Baryn LeDrigg! Joined by Nathan Noureddin, these three entrepreneurs are striking out to bring some great food to our area, sprinkled with fun.
On this day, hubs and I stopped in to see what all the talk was about. Greeted warmly by Jody (the aforementioned Fran and Chuck’s granddaughter, by the way) we noticed how clean and fun the place is arranged. A throwback to nerd games is the décor, but fun and good food is clearly the objective. Emphasis on good food.
I opted for the small pasta Bolognese (shredded pork, hamburger and sausage) and hubs ordered the wood fire pizza with sausage, pepperoni and red onions. Both were absolutely fabulous and filling. The crust of the pizza was crisp (like I like!) and the pasta was mixed together with a dash of parmesan on top. Yum! I would definitely recommend either or both.
Their hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. (not a typo!) Friday and Saturday. On Sunday they offer a pizza and pasta buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will not be serving alcohol, but fountain drinks or canned soft drinks are available.
Supporting local businesses is not only fun, but filling. Try this place out folks. When you do? Tell them you read about it in the Taste Traveler.
Until next time? Bon appetit!
