Hope you have an enjoyable day ahead of you, fellow Taste Travelers!
Today’s adventure brings us to Delmar.
Located on Main Street, we tried The Ice Cream Derby. Owners Scott and Laura Derby (thus the play on the name Derby) were there with their children and shared the vision they have for completing a mini golf course right outside their door. Along with some seriously delicious ice cream flavors, they also serve a well-rounded option of meal deals.
Today we were interested in the ice cream. Hubby opted for a scoop of the chocolate moose tracks and asked the server to pick his second scoop. He plopped on a peanut butter caramel to complement hubby’s first choice. The waffle cone was graded with chocolate on one side, so the cone stayed sturdy.
Hubby obviously loved it as nothing was left after a very short while. Side note: He really would have shared more but I can’t eat ice cream, so it was all his to enjoy and report to me.
Did I mention this is homemade ice cream? I will repeat for those in the back: homemade ice cream. If nothing else makes you take a nice little drive, going to Delmar to get an ice cream cone is well worth the trip. Bring the kids and their swimsuits and towels. Create a little family adventure enjoying their splash pad a few yards away and a cone.
Closed on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, they open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. except for Saturday. Then they’re open until 7 p.m. They have a Facebook page called appropriately enough, The Ice Cream Derby.
Take the trip. It’s well worth it. Bon Appetit!
