Good morning to my Taste Traveler followers!
Didn’t think I would forget about breakfast did you?
Well today is a quick stop at Deanna’s Java. With three locations in the southern, central and north end of Clinton, there’s sure to be one stop within your particular driving range.
While her coffee menu is pretty vast, on this trip I thought I would try a sugar-free salted caramel coffee and her protein balls for a little pick-me-up. The coffee is to die for and is served with a smile and a little chocolate coffee bean.
The power balls were something new for me. Created with rolled oats, chocolate chips, espresso, protein, peanut butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla, what’s not to love? Both of these delicious items kept me full until lunch. I would definitely recommend you try for yourself. You’ll be glad you did!
And now for lunch or dinner.
Most of my fellow Taste Travelers know Holly’s Dogs for her cart on Riverview Drive. But did you know she serves dinner too? Usually on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and (of course) you can always order her hot dogs, sandwiches or carnitas. Get on her text list or follow her on Facebook to see what she’s cooking up.
We recently opted for the dinner and are we ever satisfied! The entrée was chicken Alfredo lasagna rollups served with a side salad and garlic bread. Yum! If that isn’t enough, she offered a strawberry refrigerator cake that we definitely had to pair with all of this food. Enough to feed any hearty appetite, there is always some left over for hubby’s lunch the next day. I know I said “always” but sometimes we eat it all, it’s so good!
Keep following my food adventures and when you stop in one of these places to try on your own, tell them you read about them here!
Until next time!
