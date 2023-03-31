Hello, Taste Travelers! We’re on the road again.
Did you just think of the Willie Nelson song? Well, we’re not going to sing – we’re going to DeWitt today to Jorgies Bar and Grill.
Located at 241 11th St., this three-generation owned business has Mallory and Todd Kruse at the helm. And guess what? Todd and his brother Chad have a cattle farm that provides the delicious beef that is prevalent in many of their entrees.
Jorgies is also well known for the homemade dough on their to-die-for pizzas. Another strong contender for your food choice is the sizzling tenderloin, grilled, served on jalapeno cornbread with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and Thai mayo. I’m sure they taste as good as they sound.
Today while lunching with my friends Dianne and Brenda, we all three opted for the special, namely beef birria tacos. Slow-simmered CT Angus roast beef from the aforementioned Kruse farm, this did not disappoint. Topped with cilantro and served with a slice of lime to garnish, a freshly sliced avocado, all with a small dipping bowl of stew sauce, I believe we may have made a quick trip to heaven. And not just because Dianne is a Lutheran minister.
There is plenty of seating available, parking is easy and all ages can stop here for a fantastic bite to eat. The service is friendly and attentive, too! When you stop by for this tasty treat, tell them the Taste Traveler sent you.
Next time I think I’ll bring hubby. Until then? Bon appetit, my friends!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
