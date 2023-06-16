Well hello there, fellow Taste Travelers!
We’re going on a pleasant drive to St. Donatus, Iowa, population about 120. Located in Jackson County, this beautiful little city is about a one-hour drive from Clinton, so enjoy the scenery along the way.
Our eating destination is Kalmes. Their address is 100 N. Main and the phone number is 563-773-2480. Open Tuesday through Sunday, calling for reservations or specials is appreciated.
Serving this quaint little Luxembourg village for over 160 years, the tradition continues with Brian Kalmes as owner manager, Jody Hingten head cook and sister, and Austin Kalmes, son of Brian and bartender. Their 90-plus year patriarch can be found there daily, too! What a wonderful testimony to family and tradition.
On this Sunday afternoon, hubs and I found ourselves traveling back to Clinton from a baby shower in Dubuque. Offering a Sunday breakfast buffet and a Sunday dinner buffet, we opted to stop at this roadside restaurant and we’re so glad we did.
We saw Dean Papke getting a salad and asked him to join us. Dean’s daughter Candice is our daughter-in-law, so it turned into a nice surprise family dinner.
We could have ordered any number of scrumptious items from the menu, but chose the Sunday dinner buffet. Fried chicken, sliced beef, mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans and several salad options were available. They even offer a sweet roll to accompany the buffet choices. We were all very full and very satisfied. The staff was courteous and on point and the atmosphere was family friendly.
We visited with the owner/manager Brian who shared he had catered a 2,000-steak dinner in Welton the previous evening. Wow!
I toured the building that had many additions through the years and grew with them when their business did. There’s a private area for receptions or events and their catering capability is like a well-oiled machine.
From humble beginnings, this terrific eating establishment should be on your short list for dining. When you do? Tell them you read this in the Taste Traveler.
And in Luxembourg? Gudden Appetit!
