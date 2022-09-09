Another beautiful fall day in the Midwest!
Hello, fellow Taste Travelers, let’s go to Galena, Illinois.
A short 50-minute drive, I travel the Illinois way through Savanna via Highway 84. You will be mesmerized by the beautiful colors of autumn as you make your way to Galena. Galena is a small town of less than 4,000 that boasts a quaint downtown with many terrific shops that is a destination for many. Galena is also the birthplace of our former Mayor of Clinton, LaMetta Wynn.
When Sarah, Jessica and I meet up in Galena for some retail therapy and conversation, we always go to Gobbie’s Sports Pub and Eatery for lunch. Located at 219 N. Main St., their phone number is (815) 777-0243.
Pub fare is their offering and we start with a basket of beer nuggets with marinara sauce for dipping. Fun and delicious! Followed by a shared salad, each of us orders something different. Burgers made in many ways, calzones, pizzas - all the classics.
My burger was made exactly like I like and was served with homemade French fries. Adult beverages are offered of course, and since I’m the designated driver, the girls opted for a craft beer and found it very good. Families are welcome and the atmosphere and service are terrific.
Two other places in Galena I have dined at are Vinny Vanucchi’s – and I’ve never seen the purported ghost - and Fried Green Tomatoes. Both are also excellent choices to grab something to eat while enjoying the quaint shops.
Thanks for coming along with me! Bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
