Hello, Taste Travelers!
We’re going on a little trip to enjoy some Taste Traveler options. Today’s selection is Forest Inn. Located east of Morrison, Illinois at 20657 Lincoln Road, this family owned and operated restaurant does not disappoint.
Owner Adjin Bajrami will greet you at the door and exchange pleasantries while seating you at a table, booth or the bar in this spotlessly clean eating establishment.
When we were there, I noted the clientele was between the ages of 4 and 90. The menu offerings reflect choices in that range also.
Monica, a staff member for 25 years, stopped by our table and said they had recovered nicely from the COVID-required shutdown. Some employees moved on, but the majority stayed with the business. Joni was our waitress; she has been with them for 5 years and was very pleasant and efficient.
I chose the special Bourbon Tornadoes. Fork tender, the two, 4-ounce, generous beef medallions were bacon wrapped and seared with a sweet, yet tangy, mushroom sauce. I paired my entrée with a baked sweet potato served with a pleasant cinnamon butter. Absolutely delicious!
My husband ordered the Cod DeJonghe. Broiled cod with a crabmeat topping with garlic Dijon sauce, the bite I took was also very tasty. He paired his entrée with the traditional baked potato with butter and sour cream.
Did I mention there was a salad bar, too? Displaying a respect for other patrons, disposable gloves were available at the start of your salad bar stroll and was welcomed by many patrons.
The smiling bartender is Adjin’s son, Atem and in the kitchen is another son, Almir. I took a brief stroll through the bar and even the kitchen and saw nothing but smiling faces and, again, how immaculately clean the entire building is kept.
Appetizers, steaks and chops, seafood, quick snacks, and children’s specials are all available for dine-in or carryout. Their hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 pm., and the phone number is (815) 772-4557.
Until the next adventure, my friends!
