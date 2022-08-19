Hello, friends!
Today’s Taste Traveler adventure continues right here in Clinton with Rastrelli’s Restaurant. This award-winning restaurant has enjoyed a long and much-loved history for customers, new and old.
I know there have been orders of their famous pizza sent across the country! And when our friends and family move away and come back, a stop here is required.
We ordered our usual Sunday night fare of pizza and a side salad. I like to tell myself that the salad really helps me round out the essential food groups. But no matter, the pizza is always superb and the salad is crisp and has just the right amount of Italian dressing. Scrumptious!
My only warning? For those of you on a first date? I would not recommend the pizza. You “might” carry a little strong breath afterwards. But for married folks like us? Dig in!
See you next time. Buon appetito!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
