Hello friends! Taste Traveler here to share another tasty adventure with you.
Today we’re heading to Mount Carroll, Illinois, to Molly’s – technically known as Molly’s Kitchen and Bar. Their address is 110 West Market Street which is located near the town square. Their phone number is 815-906-0052. I would call to make reservations as they do fill up quickly. You can make online reservations also. Google will help you get to their site.
We dined with our friends, Rita and Dave and enjoyed the fairly short 35-minute trip from Clinton talking, laughing and enjoying the countryside views. Parking is on the street and we were soon seated at our reserved table. The place itself is humble yet comfortable and has a large bar within the open room dining area.
Our waitress was very pleasant and showed us the nightly specials. Each couple ordered the spring mix autumn salad and both couples shared as the salad is more than enough to split.
Our friends ordered two different items: the grilled salmon served over couscous topped with a mushroom and leek cream sauce and the smoked sausage with caramelized peppers and potatoes with an apple chutney.
We ordered General Tso’s chicken served with sticky rice and sautéed broccoli and the pasta special with grilled shrimp, whose noodles were homemade pappardelle splashed with a mild tomato and basil sauce.
Rita shared a bite of the sausage and a potato. I shared a piece of shrimp. Our husbands did not share any bites, but we all proclaimed each dish as excellent.
Then dessert. We ordered the pear upside down cake served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with a drizzle of homemade honey and finely baked waffle chips.
Our friends ordered the chocolate pot de crème, which was layers of a truffle type chocolate with honeycomb chunks topped with fresh whipped crème. We all shared bites of these delicious delicacies and proclaimed both absolutely wonderful.
The dinner over, we said we would definitely be back again to this treasure just a short distance away.
Bon appetite!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
