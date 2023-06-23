Hello friends! We’re crossing the river and traveling to Morrison, Illinois today. Where to? Original Taco.
Located at 123 E. Main St. in Morrison, their phone number is 815-772-8226 and their hours of business are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
There seems to be no shortage of restaurants locally that offer Mexican cuisine. And that’s fine with us, since we love the food and all the various flavors and presentations. We heard about this place from our friend Jason Faur, who is an expert in not only tile work, but in all things associated with Mexican food. About this place? He was right.
Serving specials daily, we opted for carnitas with rice and beans and an order of chicken tacos with the same sides. The service was terrific and the wait time for our food was minimal. And the food itself? Delicious! We also ordered the chips with queso. Not to be denied, these were wonderful as well.
A small, but family friendly restaurant, we recommend this place for those in the area or if you want to take a short, but pleasant trip to Morrison from Clinton. Tell them the Taste Traveler sent you there when you go!
Until next time? La comida buena (good food in Spanish)!
