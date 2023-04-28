Howdy, fellow Taste Travelers!
I don’t know why I said “howdy” other than today’s stop is The Double G Saloon in Morrison, Illinois. Located at 113 W. Main St., their phone number is (815) 400-9204 for hours and carryout.
Owned by Shane and Wendy Gallentine (I’m assuming that’s where the double g comes from) they also own Heroes Tap, right down the street. We’ve had a great burger at Heroes Tap before, but they no longer serve food and have now transferred and expanded their menu to The Double G Saloon, whose opening was about a year or so ago.
Closed on Mondays they serve breakfast lunch and dinner and have a wide choice of alcoholic beverages should you wish to sit on the bar side of the building. This is a great place for families to dine in, also.
Today they had scalloped potatoes and ham as a special, but we opted for menu items. Hubby chose the mushroom and Swiss burger with fries and I ordered the patty melt. Both were excellent! The service was terrific and there was little to no wait time for two hungry travelers. I know I’ve said this before, but the hamburger was terrific, with no gristle you sometimes find.
My patty melt was served on a delicious rye bread with two hamburger patties and Swiss and American cheese, with grilled onions. Very tasty! I stole some of hubby’s fries that were crinkle cut and fried to a nice golden brown. It was a safe trade, since he ate half my patty melt.
This is a very nice little dining experience close to Clinton where you can relax and have a conversation while enjoying a great meal. Tell them the Taste Traveler sent you!
Bon appetit! Or since it’s a “saloon” do I say enjoy the chow? Either way, you’ll be glad you stopped by.
