Taste Traveler logo

Howdy, fellow Taste Travelers!

I don’t know why I said “howdy” other than today’s stop is The Double G Saloon in Morrison, Illinois. Located at 113 W. Main St., their phone number is (815) 400-9204 for hours and carryout.

Owned by Shane and Wendy Gallentine (I’m assuming that’s where the double g comes from) they also own Heroes Tap, right down the street. We’ve had a great burger at Heroes Tap before, but they no longer serve food and have now transferred and expanded their menu to The Double G Saloon, whose opening was about a year or so ago.

Closed on Mondays they serve breakfast lunch and dinner and have a wide choice of alcoholic beverages should you wish to sit on the bar side of the building. This is a great place for families to dine in, also.

Today they had scalloped potatoes and ham as a special, but we opted for menu items. Hubby chose the mushroom and Swiss burger with fries and I ordered the patty melt. Both were excellent! The service was terrific and there was little to no wait time for two hungry travelers. I know I’ve said this before, but the hamburger was terrific, with no gristle you sometimes find.

My patty melt was served on a delicious rye bread with two hamburger patties and Swiss and American cheese, with grilled onions. Very tasty! I stole some of hubby’s fries that were crinkle cut and fried to a nice golden brown. It was a safe trade, since he ate half my patty melt.

This is a very nice little dining experience close to Clinton where you can relax and have a conversation while enjoying a great meal. Tell them the Taste Traveler sent you!

Bon appetit! Or since it’s a “saloon” do I say enjoy the chow? Either way, you’ll be glad you stopped by.

Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.

Tags

Trending Video