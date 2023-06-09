Thanks for checking in, fellow Taste Travelers!
Today I’m going to talk about support and how I see small businesses working together in a challenging economy. A few months ago, I asked Andrew Naeve to speak at our noon Rotary luncheon. Ryan Veenstra even commented how we had Brig Tubbs and Andrew Naeve in the same room — both college basketball stars extraordinaire.
Good-natured and knowledgeable, Andrew was very excited to share his family’s experience in opening their family’s beef-processing facility, and retail and online shop at 1902 Seventh Ave., Camanche.
For six generations, this family has been raising cattle and growing crops in our area — clearly a testimony to family and commitment. The business’ phone number is (563) 278-8333.
What I find fascinating is the local engagement of their business. Naeve Family Beef is now used at Rastrelli’s, Holly’s Dogs, Murphy’s Pub, The Lucky Frog, Duck City Bistro, Kalmes Restaurant and Catering, Muddy Water’s Cafe, Lyons Filling Station, Mike’s Fun Foods, and Deanna’s Java and has their beef jerky at Valley Oaks and Miles Mini-mart. They have even opened up their partnership with Grandma’s Goody Jar to sell her sweet treats at their retail outlet in Camanche. I’m sure their list of relationships will only grow with time.
Offering a superb quality meat, and partnering to sell their product with local eating establishments, is truly the American way to grow and prosper. Each one of these food sites gain when using a local provider. And the local provider gains by providing a quality product and expanding their commerce base.
This is the kind of information that makes our area open for growth — self-reliant, stronger and more prosperous. This is what I see as the heart of my beloved Clinton.
Until we meet again? Bon appetit!
