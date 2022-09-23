Well, here we are in Kenosha, Wisconsin, fellow Taste Travelers!
Kenosha is about 45 minutes south of Milwaukee and approximately 10 miles north of the Illinois border. Taking the scenic route from Clinton and avoiding tolls, you would take Illinois 78 north to Illinois 26 then north to 90. You’ll enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Illinois and Rock River along the way. Google will be more than happy to map you a plan.
Located at 508 58th St. in Kenosha, Franks’ Diner began its long tenure in 1926. This quaint establishment is fashioned like a railroad car from by-gone days. This iconic place has hosted celebrities from The Three Stooges to Guy Fieri and Mark Ruffalo. Trivia info: Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk) is from Kenosha and his family has several businesses located there today.
They’re open every day, and you may call ahead for their hours at (262) 657-1017.
Serving sandwiches, burgers, soups, and breakfast, they even offer cocktails to start your day off right. We opted for the breakfast and I ordered the Garbage Plate with one meat. Served with my choice of homemade toast, this plate arrived on a platter. A platter, folks. Three eggs scrambled with a combination of hash browns, green peppers and onion, sausage, and cheese — I could only look at this monstrosity for a minute before diving in. Delicious is an adjective used too often, but it surely describes the taste of this creation. Of course, we took home more than half and it fed us both the next day.
If you’ve ever traveled to Chicago and dined at Billy Goat Tavern, this place has the same kind of irreverent atmosphere — a take-them-or-leave-them attitude. You’ll enjoy this place.
Bon Appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
