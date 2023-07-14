Hello fellow Taste Travelers! It’s fun times in the sunshine this month.
Yes, July (and August) are the times we like to do our family traveling or road trips, and traveling requires snacks, don’t you think? So let’s talk about snacks.
When traveling with the littles, always make sure you have something for them to drink – either a sippy cup or a squeeze sports bottle. Help the environment and maybe purchase a recycled stainless water bottle that you can’t break and can reuse year-round. Which if you don’t lose it, they will also turn into a great investment. Fill them with a few cubes of ice and some water and you’ll dodge that mantra of “I’m thirsty!” while you’re trying to follow Google maps to get where you’re going.
For snacks? You can’t go wrong with frozen seedless grapes. Healthy and nutritious, they’re a quick, easy snack to put in a small cooler. Slice up some oranges, and don’t forget the ever popular Goldfish crackers in a reusable plastic snack pack. Letting them help pack their munchies is also a fun way to get everyone in the traveling mood.
Bring plenty of disposable wipes or a wet washcloth in a plastic bag for any unexpected cleanups, and your trip will be sailing along comfortably. Remind everyone to go to the bathroom one more time, but you’ll still probably need to stop if traveling over a half hour. Just be prepared. And patient.
Now for adult road trips. We always pack some water and the “must have” red licorice and popcorn. Maybe a chocolate something or other to round out the food necessities and the hubs and I are good to go.
What are the required snacks and munchies you bring on your travels? At any rate, enjoy the company and the memories being made.
Until next time? Bon appetit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.