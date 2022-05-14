Hello Taste Travelers! Let’s talk about Joe.
Not a cup of coffee, but a local pizzeria!
Joe’s seems to be a name everyone likes and frequents, so let’s start with Happy Joe’s. Located on First Street in Clinton, my personal favorite is their taco pizza. Actually, one of the best around in my book!
Owners Brandon and Kari White have taken over from the legendary Jim McGraw and have continued a great place for dining. Dine in, delivery or pickup, this is a great family friendly location to dine in. You can find games for the kiddos and they even have a viewing window to watch their pizza making.
Capped off with a delicious sundae after you finish your feast, and you’ve got some smiling faces from this stop. They also have meeting rooms for your organization or a special celebration. They are well located in the downtown Clinton business area and can boast some very friendly staff!
Actually, we dined on pizza twice this week
The next stop was Vitales on Camanche Avenue. Online ordering, pickup, delivery or dine-in, this family owned restaurant has been in business for over 23 years and going strong.
My husband, who was born and raised in Chicago, says their pizza is the closest to a Chicago pizza he has found in our area. And he loves it! If you want to have a deep-dish pizza, you need to bring a pretty big fork to get a bite of their fare. We opt for the pepperoni and there’s no way you’ll leave this place hungry after diving into this.
They also serve assorted pasta items that are equally as delicious. I know my friends, the Aubrey and Rich Klahn family, absolutely love this place. We gave them a gift certificate to eat here after new baby, Deacon, was born. And it was much appreciated.
Give either or both a try! You’ll be back, I guarantee.
Bon appetit!
