Hello Taste Travelers!
Today we are going to Charlotte, Iowa. A picturesque drive on Highway 136 is relaxing and reminds you of just how beautiful our area of the world really is.
Stopping by The Pitts Stop Bar and Grill, we met the owner, Tom Pitts. He told us about his newest place in Princeton (where the old Kernan’s Restaurant was) that bears his name, too. But today is about the Charlotte place.
Prime rib and brisket were two of the specials that we chose. I’m an aficionado for prime rib and this did not disappoint! A perfect medium served with garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, a salad with a roll and au jus; this was perfection! Hubby chose the brisket and it was tasty and very flavorful also.
The owner and staff were extremely friendly and you just know customer service is their number one objective. They even have a full-size shuffle board table. While we waited for our food, the bar filled with friendly townsfolk and everybody appeared to know everyone. But that did not make us feel out of place.
I would highly recommend trying this place. Closed on Monday, they serve great food and cold beverages with a smile. They have a Facebook page called The Pitts Stop Bar and Grill and their phone number is 563-677-2265 to check out their specials.
When you go, tell them you heard about this place through the Taste Traveler column, please.
Bon appetit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.