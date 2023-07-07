How’s your week been, fellow Taste Travelers? I hope it has been filled with some fabulous food and fellowship.
Today we found ourselves traveling to Camanche. Our destination was twofold: First, to the Naeve Family Beef store to pick up some of their tasty smoked beef jerky.
As an added incentive to go there? Mike's Fun Foods had their food cart serving their deliciousness just outside the Naeve store. And I must say, the store is already generating a lot of excitement. Andrew Naeve was there, cheerily greeting customers. Checking us out with our store order was Shannon Cozzolino and we even got to see Debbie Ketelsen, a classmate of mine.
Even though this was the Mike's Fun Foods food wagon outside, we found there were many menu options to choose from. We both finally opted for their hamburger baskets. Hubby got the bigger burger with all the fixings, and I got the smaller one with catsup/ketchup, pickles and tomato. Served with french fries, taking these home to enjoy was a real treat. The burgers and fries were not greasy at all, the taste was scrumptious, and the service (as always) was very friendly. I cannot emphasize enough how our order made it home with no grease whatsoever. That is such a big plus in my book.
As small business owners, Debbie and Mike Benson are sometimes joined by their daughter Jackie preparing and serving food. Their physical business is located at 706 S. Fourth St. and their phone number for call-in orders is (563) 206-1488. They really appreciate the call-in orders as they serve several area factories and businesses and want to make sure they can get to everyone. Hardworking, this family always finds time to help non-profits and cheer for other small businesses.
Finally, did you notice I said my burger had catsup/ketchup? Which term do you use for the tomato concoction with your food? Not a life-sustaining issue, just “food” for thought.
Until next time my friends, bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
